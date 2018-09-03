Divers pull one body from Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Updated -- Sunday, 8:20pm -- After two hours of searching for two missing men in choppy waters on Lake Springfield, divers located the body of one man but have not yet found the other.

Fire Chief Allen Reyne said rescue crews shifted their focus to strictly a search operation after roughly an hour and a half in rescue mode without any luck. Reyne says they were able to locate the first body using sonar. Officials suspended their search efforts after two hours and plan to resume on Monday morning.

The identities of the two missing men have not yet been confirmed. Officials said it appeared they were on the lake for recreation when they went missing.

--

WCIA -- 5:02pm -- Springfield Firefighters are searching Lake Springfield for two missing men, according to a press release issued late Sunday afternoon.

"We are being assisted by Sangamon County Rescue Squad, Pawnee Firefighters, CWLP security, Springfield Police and DNR Officers," Fire Chief Allen Reyne said.

Someone called 911 around 2pm. Reyne says the department deployed their technical rescue team divers to search the last known location of the missing men.

The search area is just south of CWLP grounds. Choppy waters are making the search and rescue efforts more difficult.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area due to the poor water conditions.

The department provided no further details at this time, but said they will issue an updated release as more information is available.