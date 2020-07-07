Divers find man’s body in lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Franklin County Coroner said the body of the man crews were looking for Monday night has been recovered from Rend Lake.

Coroner Marty Leffler said 37-year-old Bryan Petty’s body was found Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

Crews were called out to Rend Lake around 5 p.m. Monday for a report of a man who entered the water from a boat and did not resurface. Leffler said Petty was with his family at the time of the incident. Crews were forced to suspend their search of the area because of darkness, but picked it back up Tuesday morning.

They used side scan sonar equipped boats and divers. Leffler said they found Petty’s body in 11 feet of water.

“Initial investigation of the incident has revealed that alcohol is expected to have played a factor into this tragic death,” said Leffler in a news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This incident is still under investigation by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner said he would like people to keep Petty’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.