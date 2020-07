DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A wind farm is on its way to northern DeWitt County after the board approved it last night. It is another step forward in a decade long back and forth between the developer and the county.

Last April, the DeWitt County Board denied a special use permit for a wind farm between Waynesville and Wapella. They said at the time the proposal was incomplete. This time around it passed 6 to 5, but the board had dozens of ammendments it wanted the developers to make based on ordinances in other counties.