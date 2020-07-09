District releases COVID-19 survey results ahead of fall semester

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Some area school districts are gathering parent feedback before the fall 2020 semester begins in the wake of COVID-19.

The Rantoul City School District is one of those districts — and the results are in.

Nearly 400 parents responded, giving answers to school administration regarding face coverings, at-home wellness checks before school, and school day preferences.

Governor JB Pritzker announced last month that all Illinois school had the green light to resume in-person instruction come the fall.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency will be distributing more than 2 million cloth masks to districts across the state for students and teachers as part of that reopening plan.

The Illinois State Board of Education won’t be reviewing individual district safety plans, but oversight will be left to county health departments.

Here’s a snapshot of what parents in the RCS district are saying about the upcoming semester.