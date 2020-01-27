District looks to voters for support

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa-Forsyth School District Board of Education has unanimously voted to place a $33 million referendum on the March 17 ballot to replace the district’s middle school. If approved, the proposal will provide funding to support the construction of the new school and improvements to the high school.

“The Maroa-Forsyth Middle School is an aging facility in need of extensive repairs and renovations,” said Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer. “It is just not cost-effective to renovate the current school. Building a new middle school in Maroa has many advantages, including the opportunity to coordinate middle and high school programs and services and provide additional program opportunities for our High School students. It’s a plan with long-term advantages for our students and our community and it supports the results of our Middle School Steering Committee planning process.”

The proposal is the result of parents, residents and employees who took part in a community engagement project called Trojans of Tomorrow. The district also posted an online survey which resulted in nearly 600 responses.

“Building a new middle school connected to the high school has many educational, safety and financial advantages.” said Ahlemeyer. “In the long term, we believe this is a smart investment in our district and for our community. It’s also a financially responsible plan because we can use already approved county sales tax funds to provide relief from total reliance on property taxes for taxpayers. Only a portion of the new school will be financed by additional property taxes. For the owner of $100,000 home, that means approximately $54 a year or about $1 per week.”

If it passes, tentative construction and renovations would start in the summer of 2021 with occupancy tentatively planned for fall 2023.

