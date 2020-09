CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s Board of Education wants your input on its superintendent search.

An online survey has been created by an outside search firm. It’s available in three languages and responses will go directly to the search firm only.

The survey will be open until September 21.

To find the survey in English, click here. The survey is available in Spanish, here. You can find it in French, here.