District Library going fine-free

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of Gibson City do not have to pay fines after returning books late anymore.

Moyer District Library published a Facebook post on Monday, announcing they are now a fine-free library. Officials stated, “this means we removed all fines charged on items returned late. You will no longer be asked to pay money if you return an item after its due date.”

They also said old fines will be removed.

However, books still have due dates and will become overdue if they are not renewed or returned on time. An item that is 25 days overdue will be considered lost and the person who has it will be charged a fee to replace it. If a person returns a lost item, no fee will be charged.

Officials said this is an opportunity for the library to create a positive experience by removing any barriers that charging fines may cause and keeping the library an accessible space for everyone.