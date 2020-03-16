Closings
District feeds students during closure

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shiloh CUSD #1 is offering to feed students breakfast and lunch during the extended closure period.

Parents must contact the school office before 3 pm, Monday, March 16, to place a request including how many students are being fed and where your pick-up location will be.

Contact CUSD #1
(217) 887 – 2364 ext. 1
Food service for students
Before 3 pm, Monday, 3/16

Food service pick-up
Tuesday, March 17
11 am – 1 pm

Hume: St. Michael’s Parish Life Center
Metcalf: Christian Church
Newman: Christian Church
Murdock: Little Hall
Redmon: Christian Church
Brocton: Christian Church

