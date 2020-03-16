District feeds students during closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Champaign Unit 4 is creating a food distribution plan for those 18 and younger and anyone participating in the Young Adult Program.

In an email, officials said they do not have to be a Unit 4 student to use this service. Starting March 23, there will be three drive-up distribution areas open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Those will be set up at Garden Hills Academy, Booker T. Washington Stem Academy and Jefferson Middle School.