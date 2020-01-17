District considers class on Veterans Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unit 4 schools are weighing their options about having class on Veterans Day.

The Board of Education presented their 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 proposed school calendars in a public hearing Monday. One of the proposed changes was having class on the holiday.

The district says one of the benefits of proceeding with the move would be more flexibility with the rest of their schedule. Attending that day could let them add days to breaks or more teacher institute days.

Veterans Day was a required day off for schools until recently. Now Illinois districts are able to file a waiver with the state to hold classes. If schools do have class that day, it is required they learn about the holiday itself.

Veterans Day has been an observed national holiday since 1938. One veteran thinks it would be a good idea for students to learn more about it.

“I feel it would be beneficial for students to be able to participate in honoring veterans,” says Air Force veteran Marti Caroll. “I’d like to see more of an emphasis on educating our young folks as to the reason for the occasion and certainly encourage them to participate in activities that promote patriotism, Americanism, the basic fundamentals.”

At the hearing, the board says no one made a public comment related to school on Veterans Day. The public will have a chance to give their opinion again at their next meeting on Jan. 27. It is possible the board will vote on the idea then.