Dispensary helps in more ways than one

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Thousands in the state now use medical marijuana to treat a variety of symptoms from pain to seizures.

Cancer patients make up a large chunk of patients. It's why one area dispensary is doing its part to help fight the disease.

HCI Alternatives raised more than $1,000 to donate to breast cancer research. One patient who heard the news was overjoyed.

Lori Johanson is a mom of two who is battling stage four cancer. For her, it's been a tough pill to swallow, but she says, her kids and things like this keep her going. Now, medical marijuana makes her happy for two reasons.

"It's my little angel."

For Lori Johanson, a trip here every two weeks feels like a little slice of heaving.

"Like always."

She's here to pick up her meds; a task some might dread, but not here. It's because this is a dispensary and her medicine is marijuana.

"Every day, I get nauseous and a little bit of cannabis can go a long way."

Every week, she's doing chemo to stay alive. She has stage four cancer. The aggressive type has spread throughout her body.

"I'm not a survivor. I don't know what I am because I'll always be constantly fighting this."

The mother of two was hit with the diagnosis at just 39-years old. Her two kids, 9 and 12, have been her rock, but she says, sometimes, the fight gets lonely.

"I don't know anyone else who has what I have."

Marijuana helps keep her spirits up and now that same thing is giving her a new type of support. HCI Alternatives is selling pink-themed t-shirts to raise money for breast cancer research. They've already raised more than $1,000.

"It made me feel great. I did not expect for them to raise as much as they did and anything helps."

Chris McCloud spearheaded the new tradition, keeping customers like Johanson in mind.

"They're not fortunate to be able to access medical cannabis. They have some real health challenges. This is just a small way that we can support some of those people who are battling breast cancer."

The shirts read "It's O-K," a slogan the dispensary coined to break through negative stigmas about the drug.

Johanson continues to be a big advocate for medical cannabis; a drug to which she says she owes her life and, thanks to this fundraiser, a small space in her heart.

"It's great you have a new day, but this helps me get through the day."

HCI Alternatives has sold more than 100 t-shirts and still has a few lingering at the shop. It's open every day at 10 am, except Sunday.