DIRT seizes over 1 pound of meth, 3 ounces of cocaine, 25 grams of heroin

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators say a Riverton man is behind bars after over a pound of methamphetamine was found in his home, along with other illegal drugs.

A press release from Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says their Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT) and Investigations Division stopped a car in traffic Thursday on I-55 near the Illinois Route 29 interchange.

The release identified the driver as Joseph C. Sklenka, 37. Campbell says about 90 grams of suspected meth was found in his car.

DIRT then got a search warrant for the man’s home near North Fifth Street and East Carl Street in Riverton.

Police say they found just over a pound of meth in his home, along with 3 ounces of suspected cocaine, 25 grams of heroin, and $450.

Sklenka was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. He is charged with delivering over 15 grams of cocaine, delivering 15-100 grams of heroin, driving while license suspended, and resisting police.