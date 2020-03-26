Diocese offers live streaming Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 30 parishes in the Diocese of Springfield are now offering live online streaming of weekend Masses. Many parishes are also streaming daily Mass.

The parishes are in Springfield, Quincy, Jacksonville, Mt. Sterling, Beardstown, Decatur, Effingham, Alton, Jerseyville, Maryville, Wood River, Villa Grove, Hume, Troy, Mt. Zion, Bethany, Highland, Marshall and others.

Catholics can visit the diocese’s website for a complete list of locations, times and links to each online Mass. More parishes are expected to be added the next few days.

Since March 18, all Masses in the area have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.”

The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois encompasses 28 counties in Central Illinois.

For more information, click here.