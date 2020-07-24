Diocese of Peoria announces back-to-school plan

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials said Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Peoria will reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Office of Catholic Schools’ Diocesan Plan includes guidance on health and safety, human resources, finance, and communications and provides two options for families in which to enroll their student(s) for instruction: 5-days per week in-school or 5-days per week via online learning. Catholic Schools Diocese of Peoria

Officials said their plan may be updated as pandemic data and guidelines are regularly reviewed. They said this plan was created with the guidance of medical officials in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal area, the five Illinois diocesan Catholic schools’ superintendents and more.

Employees and students will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and practice proper hygiene. Officials also said they may have their temperatures taken throughout the school day.

For more information regarding the OCS Diocesan Plan, click here.