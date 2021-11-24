Dining out on Thanksgiving? Here are places that you can go

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Want to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal but without the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen? Several local restaurants will be open on Thursday to welcome customers.
Denny’s
702 W. Town Center Blvd., Champaign
Open 24 hours
Bob Evans
1813 N. Neil St.,Champaign
8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
OneT’s Cornerpocket
123 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign
Dine-in will be ready at 4 p.m.
Urbana Garden Family Restaurant
810 W Killarney St., Urbana
6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Perkins
1214 West University Ave, Urbana
6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
1102 Avenue of Mid-America, Effingham
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
2101 N Kenyon Rd, Urbana
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.