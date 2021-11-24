Dining out on Thanksgiving? Here are places that you can go

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Want to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal but without the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen? Several local restaurants will be open on Thursday to welcome customers.

Denny’s

702 W. Town Center Blvd., Champaign

Open 24 hours

Bob Evans

1813 N. Neil St.,Champaign

8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

OneT’s Cornerpocket

123 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign

Dine-in will be ready at 4 p.m.

Urbana Garden Family Restaurant

810 W Killarney St., Urbana

6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Perkins

1214 West University Ave, Urbana

6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

1102 Avenue of Mid-America, Effingham

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

2101 N Kenyon Rd, Urbana

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.