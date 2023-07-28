CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After an eight-month renovation process, there is now a Dick’s House of Sport in Champaign.

The store hosted its grand opening on Friday. The bigger space allows for not only shopping, but also an experience. People can go to batting cages, use the rock-climbing wall and play on golf simulators.

One of the managers said the new technology will help them better connect with the community.

“I think when you provide a place for people to come in and actually experience new things, try on new products, try new sports, I think that adds extra value to what you’re bringing,” James Bellman said. “We’re not just a retailer; we’re a place where people can try out different things.”

The store is just one of 12 Dick’s locations across the country to carry the House of Sport name and format.