DFD starts NARCAN Leave Behind Program

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, the Danville Fire Division is joining forces with the Champaign Health Department and Partnership to Reduce Opiate Mortality and Prompt Training (PROMPT) to do something some might consider radical or controversial.
Starting Saturday, firefighters and paramedics will leave behind two 4 mg doses of NARCAN at homes where overdoses have taken place. The NARCAN Leave Behind initiative is supported in-full or in-part by a contract with the Champaign Health Department from the Illinois Department of Human Services, Department of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, the Illinois Opioid-State Targeted Response Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The National Safety Council says deaths from opioid overdoses have tripled in the last 20-years to more than 43,000 in 2017. For the first time in history, an American is more likely to die from a drug overdose (1 in 93) than a car accident (1 in 103).
Local first responders provided NARCAN to 163 patients in 2017; 113 patients in 2018 and 183 patients in 2019. The goal of the program is to provide NARCAN to family members of those who have overdosed to prevent reoccurrences. The program includes instructions on how to use NARCAN as well as ways to seek help with overcoming addiction.
Danville joins Pittsburgh, Peoria, Tacoma and New York in using the program. It’s been shown to save lives and increase the number of people seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder or addiction. Those interested in learning more about the program or picking up a kit need to schedule an appointment.
Lt. Christopher McMahon
Danville Fire Division
(217) 431 – 2371