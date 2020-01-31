DFD starts NARCAN Leave Behind Program

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, the Danville Fire Division is joining forces with the Champaign Health Department and Partnership to Reduce Opiate Mortality and Prompt Training (PROMPT) to do something some might consider radical or controversial.

Starting Saturday, firefighters and paramedics will leave behind two 4 mg doses of NARCAN at homes where overdoses have taken place. The NARCAN Leave Behind initiative is supported in-full or in-part by a contract with the Champaign Health Department from the Illinois Department of Human Services, Department of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, the Illinois Opioid-State Targeted Response Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The National Safety Council says deaths from opioid overdoses have tripled in the last 20-years to more than 43,000 in 2017. For the first time in history, an American is more likely to die from a drug overdose (1 in 93) than a car accident (1 in 103).

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)



Local first responders provided NARCAN to 163 patients in 2017; 113 patients in 2018 and 183 patients in 2019. The goal of the program is to provide NARCAN to family members of those who have overdosed to prevent reoccurrences. The program includes instructions on how to use NARCAN as well as ways to seek help with overcoming addiction.

Danville joins Pittsburgh, Peoria, Tacoma and New York in using the program. It’s been shown to save lives and increase the number of people seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder or addiction. Those interested in learning more about the program or picking up a kit need to schedule an appointment.

Lt. Christopher McMahon

Danville Fire Division

(217) 431 – 2371