DFD responds to house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Danville Fire Department (DFD) say they put out a house fire Saturday evening on the city’s east side.

Danville Fire Cpt. Aaron Marcott said the alarm went out at 6:47 p.m. Saturday for a residence on fire in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters saw light smoke and fire coming from a bedroom on the south side of the home.

The fire captain said no one was inside at the time — the residents had left just a few minutes before the alarm was sounded.

DFD had the blaze under control in about 20-30 minutes. Firefighters remained on-scene completing overhaul and investigation work until about 8 p.m. Saturday.

There was smoke damage throughout the house, and fire damage was contained to the bedroom and the hallway outside of it.

Marcott said the cause has not been determined and the fire remains under investigation.

Losses were estimated at $15,000 in property damage, and $8,000 for its contents. No one was hurt.