CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that both Devonshire and Broadmoor Drives will be closed so work can be done as part of the city’s Spring Pavement Patching Project.

One lane of Devonshire Drive, between Sandpiper Lane and Mayfair Road, will be closed beginning Tuesday. Officials said only eastbound traffic will be allowed at this time. The closure is expected to last three to four days, weather permitting.

Devonshire Drive. Courtesy: City of Champaign

One lane of Broadmoor Drive, between Mattis Avenue and Mayfair Road, will be closed beginning Wednesday for two-three weeks, weather permitting. Officials said only eastbound traffic will be allowed during that closure.

Broadmoor Drive. Courtesy: City of Champaign

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours during the closures. They also said the contractor will maintain access to businesses at all times during the project and will attempt to complete the work as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to businesses and residents in the area.

Additionally, the city thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

The city previously announced that a portion of Country Fair Drive will be closed temporarily for a 5-phase project which began last week. That closure is also part of the city’s Spring Pavement Patching Project.