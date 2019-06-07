Designer bowls Video Video

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A nice way to kickoff "Our Town Argenta" with a man who makes designer bowls.

Charles Brown got into creating these bowls by using spare wood from his family farm.

He said he took a class and now does this in his home making these bowls.

Join us for LIVE in "Our Town Argenta" at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown.

