Designer bowls
Our Town Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A nice way to kickoff "Our Town Argenta" with a man who makes designer bowls.
Charles Brown got into creating these bowls by using spare wood from his family farm.
He said he took a class and now does this in his home making these bowls.
