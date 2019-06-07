Local News

Designer bowls

Our Town Argenta

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

Designer bowls

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A nice way to kickoff "Our Town Argenta" with a man who makes designer bowls.

Charles Brown got into creating these bowls by using spare wood from his family farm. 

He said he took a class and now does this in his home making these bowls.

Join us for LIVE in "Our Town Argenta" at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown.

You can stream on  WCIA 3 News App and on WCIA.com.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected