Design allows for safe and warm outdoor dining

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant is getting creative during COVID-19 restrictions.

Billy Barooz now has special enclosed seating arrangements. Each one of their 16 outdoor tables has its own separate ventilation system, meaning your party won’t breathe in the same air as another. Employees also clean between each party with an electrostatic sprayer. They looked into using igloos but realized they could be hard to get in and out of for some people. That’s why they built these.

“It’s a great thing for our restaurant because most importantly, our staff is still working. That’s something that we can’t replace. So we have been just trying to overcome all of the obstacles just to keep everyone moving, and it’s a great option because we’re putting everyone’s safety first,” explained Billy Barooz General Manager Cory Garcia.

Because these are in demand, they ask that you make a reservation before showing up.