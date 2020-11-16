Dermatologist recognized for extraordinary efforts during pandemic

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield medical doctor is getting nationally recognized for her work in addressing care disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release has named Dr. Sacharitha Bowers as a Patient Care Hero. She and her colleagues across several specialties have worked with health departments to collect data on race and zip codes to identify gaps and guide outreach and education efforts.

“The team used this information to develop and distribute thousands of tailored educational materials that reflect the needs and concerns of community residents,” the release says. “The result was a highly successful campaign that educated people about how to protect themselves from the virus and encouraged mask-wearing, particularly among Black community members.”

“My participation in SIU’s Equity COVID Response Team demonstrates there is so much dermatologists can do to help change the trajectory of COVID-19 for different populations in our communities,” said Dr. Bowers, . “Community service is incredibly rewarding, and I consider it our duty as physicians. I’m proud to collaborate with my colleagues to increase safety and decrease the virus’s spread in Springfield, particularly among those most vulnerable to it.”

The team held a virtual town hall to answer questions from local residents in hopes of increasing the number of people getting tested and ultimately decreasing infections and community spread.

Bowers is a board-certified dermatologist at the Southern Illinois University Medicine and an assistant professor at the SIU School of Medicine’s Department of Internal Medicine.