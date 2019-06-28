Deputy’s family releases statement

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police released a statement on behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the family of Deputy Troy Chisum who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week:

The Family of Deputy Troy Chisum mourns the loss of their husband, father, son and friend. We could never begin to thank law enforcement or the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support. To the public, he became a hero on June 25th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To us he has always been a hero. There are no words to describe what was taken from us. Married at 19 and loved more now than he was then. Our world will never be the same. His girls are strong and will get through this due to the strength, courage and love he instilled in us. He was the very best part of us. There is no better honor than to call him our husband and father. He is the greatest man we will ever know.” — Chisum Family

Chisum, 39, was killed when multiple shots were fired by a subject at a residence in Avon where he, and three other deputies, were called to respond to a battery and disturbance.

42-year old Nathan Woodring is being held pending murder charges. Chisum was on the force for 4-and-a-half years and was also a paramedic.

Friday night, the family will hold a memorial service at the Canton varsity softball diamond at 6:45. Their youngest daughter will be playing the game in his honor. A visitation for Chisum is Sunday, 2 pm, at Cuba High School. The funeral is Monday at the high school at 11 am.