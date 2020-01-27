Deputy hit, injured from Scott’s Law violation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt after a woman violated Scott’s law early Sunday morning.

The deputy was responding to an accident in the left shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-74, around 7 a.m.

A 70-year-old woman from Tennessee was attempting to change from the right lane to the left lane, when she hit the back of the deputy’s squad car, pushing it out of the road and into the median.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and violating Scott’s Law.