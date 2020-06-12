Deputy coroner: three dead after multiple crashes on I-57

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County Chief Deputy Coroner Michael Bennett confirmed about 10:30 a.m. Friday three people have died in a deadly crash on I-57.

He added they’re still working to identify the victims and notify their families.

State police said just after midnight Friday one person had died after several cars crashed Thursday on I-57 south of Mattoon. At that time, the condition of one driver was unavailable, and another was listed as hospitalized.

Five cars were backed up about five miles because of a crash. A sixth car didn’t slow down and crashed into another car that was stopped in the backup, then hit a semi.

The trailer of that semi went into the left lane and hit another semi. That first car also hit a 59-year-old driver from Charleston who then crashed into the back of another car.

We don’t know the details about the original crash yet. All lanes are now back open.