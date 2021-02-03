Deputies use Narcan to revive man found unconscious due to apparent heroin overdose

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies helped resuscitate a 27-year-man on Tuesday who was experiencing a heroin overdose.

A press release from Sheriff Dustin D. Heuerman says deputies were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to an Urbana motel to help with a medical emergency.

He says when they arrived, they found a man laying on the floor. He was not breathing or responsive.

Heuerman says the man was suffering from an apparent heroin overdose. He adds deputies then administered four doses of Narcan to himand did chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

The man regained consciousness shortly after emergency medical personnel arrived, the sheriff says.