Deputies: Two men hurt after fights on NYE

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is accused of battering and hurting two other men on New Year’s Eve.

Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to Parkway Pub on North Dirksen in response to a report of a battery that happened at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. Deputies said an employee of the bar reported one of the owners, an 80-year-old man, had been battered and was down on the ground outside the business.

It was reported that the suspect also battered a patron, a man in his 50’s, and fled the scene prior to deputies arriving and could not be located by responding deputies.

The male victim in his 50’s suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment. The 80-year-old male victim was suffering from serious injuries and medical assistance was summoned to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and suffered from a brain bleed, a fractured jaw, a fractured orbital bone and other injuries as a result of the attack. At this time, deputies said the victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division were assigned to investigate the case. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Dalton McDermott on Jan. 13, 2022.

On Jan. 13, at around 7:30 p.m., detectives and deputies arrested McDermott in an area near Wide Track Drive.

McDermott is currently incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail on a $350,000 bond. Due to the severity of injuries suffered by the 80-year-old male victim, additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.