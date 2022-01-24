Deputies respond to traffic crash; man in critical condition

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is in critical condition after a crash happened on Curran Road Monday night.

Sangamon County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 7:05 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Curran Road.

According to responding deputies, the 2021 Mazda Sport Utility was southbound on Curran Road. They said it appeared the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and went off the road.

The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected, deputies stated. A passing nurse stopped and rendered aid until crews from Chatham Fire Department arrived and took over.

The unidentified male driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.