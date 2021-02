PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Township Highway Department says police are working to find out who is responsible for several littering incidents.

A Facebook post says they were reported since Jan. 30 in Monticello Township.

It adds the penalty for illegal dumping, which is a Class B misdemeanor, can be up to 6 months in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,500, plus court costs and 2 years probation.