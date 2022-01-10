Deputies investigate deadly crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly crash that happened in rural Belmont Township Sunday evening.

At around 10:10 p.m., officers said they received a 911 call from a homeowner on County Road 2000 E North of Belmont Acres. This person told police someone drove in to the back of their house.

The Woodland Fire Department, Riverside EMS and Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. When they arrived, they found the driver of the car, who was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee, the driver was identified as 72-year-old Michael J. Miner. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.