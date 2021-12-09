Deputies: Human remains found in a load of trash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they found human remains in a load of trash that was recently delivered to the Waste Management facility.

Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to 3000 East Ash Street at around 10:18 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of human remains found.

Officers said staff at the Waste Management facility were the ones that reported the incident.

According to police officers, the debris was removed and the remains of a middle-aged white male were found. Authorities have not been able to identify the subject or determine a cause of death at the moment.

An autopsy is scheduled for later on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case with the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.