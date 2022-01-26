Deputies arrest man in connection to attack on residents at group home

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person attacking residents of the Hickory Point Terrace group home for adults with developmental disabilities.

Deputies were dispatched to this group home at around 7:45 a.m. in response to a report of a male resident actively attacking other residents.

Deputies said they arrested Carson Hagood for three counts of attempted murder. According to them, Hagood was accused of having beaten three other residents of the facility with his hands and feet.

The victims – who officers said were women between 47 and 58 years old – were taken to a Decatur hospital with serious injuries. Two of them were later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their injuries were life-threatening, according to officers. The third woman is still at the Decatur hospital. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Additional charges may be forthcoming after the Macon County State’s Attorney reviews available information.

Hagood remains in the custody of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. His bond has been set at $2,000,000.

Hickory Point Terrace’s website said it is run by J and J Maupin Group Homes, Inc. CEO Kristi Nottelmann could not immediately be reached for comment.