Depot ready to welcome guests again

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A relic in Ford County is starting to open its doors to the public again.

The Paxton Depot was bought by the Monticello Railway Museum several years ago. After some touch ups and refurbishments, the museum is looking like its old self.

It used to be run completely by the Central Illinois Railway Historical Society. They realized they needed help keeping the shop open, which brought in MRM.

The current building is an 1800’s railway freight house. It has been museum and archive space since the ’80s. The transition will have the depot become MRM’s North Campus. Eventually the archiving will be moved back to their main campus. Former MRM President John Sciutto says they are excited about their expanded reach.

“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes until we could position ourselves where we could begin to go public and announce our plans,” says Sciutto. “We have many exciting plans for 2020 and beyond. Not only for Paxton, but for the Monticello Railway Museum as well.”

The exhibits are very similar to what they looked like under Illinois Central. MRM invested in better lighting and improvements to preserve those current exhibits.

MRM brings more volunteer help. They hope to eventually be open two weekends every month.