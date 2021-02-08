Friends remembers fallen officer as ‘devoted’ and ‘exceptional’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois police officers are honoring an officer who died this weekend. Tony Carpenter had been with the department for more than 18 years.

The 58-year-old was part of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. He worked at the Champaign County Jail before starting with University of Illinois Police Department. We talked to Todd Short who worked with Carpenter for two decades.

“It was an absolute honor and a blanket of safety that he gave to everybody that he came into contact with, and again those memories of him and what he brought to our community and our campus every single day just can’t be replaced,” said Short.

Short added that Carpenter will be remembered for his empathy and for being a family man.