Department of Revenue says there is no delay for tax refunds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Tax Day has come and gone but some people say they’re still waiting on refunds.

Some say they recieved their money from Uncle Sam but not from the Department of Revenue in Illinois. So what’s the delay? The Department of Revenue said there is not one.

Viewers at home have reached out to WCIA about not receiving their state refund.

One person told us they filed taxes back in February and got federal money right away but have yet to get any money from the state.

The Comptroller’s Office signs the refund checks but representatives said they normally only have the checks for around 24 to 48 hours. The Department of Revenue says some returns require more review for reasons like wrong calculations, forgotten documents and fraud prevention.

In a statement, the Department of Revenue said “The Illinois Department of Revenue continues to process Illinois tax returns, but is not experiencing any delays.”

They said “the average wait time for an error-free, electronically submitted tax refund with direct deposit chosen remains at four weeks or less, as it has for the entire tax season.”

If you still do not have your Illinois refund, The Department of Revenue encourages you to give them a call to try to track it down.