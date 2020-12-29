Department of Labor reminding people about minimum wage hike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is reminding workers to keep an eye on their paychecks this new year.

The state agency says Illinois’ minimum wage will increase to $11 on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. It’s also encouraging employees to check that their pay rates meet the new rate hike.

Last year, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. This year, the minimum wage was increased to $9.25 on Jan. 1 and then again to $10 on July 1.

IDOL says the minimum pay rate will continue to increase by $1 an hour each Jan. 1 until it hits $15 an hour in 2025.

The last time the state hiked its minimum wage was in 2010 when it was pushed up to $8.25.

“The new law maintains provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers such as food servers who regularly earn tips,” a IDOL press release says. “Tipped employees may be paid 60% of the hourly minimum wage.

“These workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips or the employer must make up the difference.

Workers who are under 18-years-old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year will get a minimum wage of $8.50-per-hour starting Jan. 1.

This minimum wage rate for minors will be raised to $13 an hour by 2025.



IDOL says all employers in the state must post the “Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws” in a conspicuous location on work premises where notices to employees are customarily posted.

Employees with problems regarding the minimum wage can file a complaint with IDOL at this link or by calling 312-793-2800.