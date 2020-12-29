Department decorates stations in honor of firefighter killed in crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you drove through Champaign today, you may have noticed something different at the fire stations. They draped bunting outside in honor of Dominic Smith. He and his wife Kimberly were killed in a crash over the weekend.

It happened in Iroquois County. Authorities say an 18-year-old driver ignored a stop sign and hit the Smiths’ car. That driver and a 17-year-old passenger were sent to the hospital. Smith was with the department for more than 15 years. Fellow officers remember him for his compassion and patience.