Dentists still available

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While elective surgeries can restart at hospitals, dental offices are only open for emergency care. Some have shut down altogether, while others are working with minimal staff to allow for social distancing.

Dentists say they patients they’re seeing would go to the ER if they couldn’t come to the office and they’re trying to keep people from doing that to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The governor clarified and said dentist offices are open for emergency care and did not close under the executive order.