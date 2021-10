CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All Smiles Family Dentistry will have Halloween Candy Buy Back from November 1 to November 15.

Officials said they will offer $1 per pound. Each person can drop off up to 5 pounds of candy.

All candy will be donated to Eastern Illinois Food Bank.

Anyone interested can visit All Smiles Family Dentistry’s office at 2102 North Market Street.