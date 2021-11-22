Dental care to host food donation drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All Smiles Family Dentistry is hosting a food drive this holiday season.

According to officials, they will begin collecting food from November 22 to December 31. All canned goods and pre-packaged food will be accepted. Anyone who wants to drop off donations can do so at 2102 North Market Street.

Officials said all donations will go to Eastern Illinois Foodbank to help feed families who need it the most.

People with questions can contact All Smiles Family Dentistry at (217) 954-1244.