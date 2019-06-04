Demolition is underway at vacant frat house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A vacant University of Illinois fraternity house is getting demolished this week.

The old Delta Sigma Phi house is at the intersection of East Armory and South Second Street. The fraternity left the house vacant after closing in April 2018. A permit was issued for its demolition last week.

The Delta Beta chapter of the Phi Mu female fraternity currently owns the property and is planning on building their new house on the land. Phi Mu has been renting space since coming to the campus three years ago.

A former frat member stopped to watch the demolition.