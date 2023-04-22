URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — In Urbana on Saturday, hundreds of people came together at the Fairgrounds for a demolition derby.

The group “Derby Icons” puts together many events like this throughout the year.

Taylor Feldkamp, one of the organizers, said drivers traveled from across the country to camp out and compete for thousands of dollars.

He calls it a family event because it takes teamwork to put together the cars and travel many miles together. He knows it’s something that has a strong impact on the community.

“Hotels are full, gas stations are full, restaurants are full. Right now in this time of the world, I think everybody needs a helping hand with business in general,” Feldkamp said. “You’re going away from home with your whole family for three and a half days, you don’t normally do that on this caliber level of a show…but we are a national derby show.”

Feldkamp said there are other competitions this big across the states and on Saturday, about 375 cars competed in the ring.

Some of those people were kids participating in the youth class, others were older and more experienced.

The competition will return to the Champaign County Fairgrounds in July and September.