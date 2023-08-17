SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — There’s no big election in November, and democrats hold every constitutional office and majorities in the house and senate.

But the party still thinks there’s a chance to grow those margins.

“We have support. Just as this referenda on choice and red states are surprisingly turnout pretty blue, we have parts of our state that we think are red, but on fundamental issues agree with us as democrats,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

To try to gain that ground, they’re focusing on key issues like abortion access and gun control, while continuing their strong relationships with labor groups.

“We’re the party that stands up for workers rights,” Pritzker said during his rally speech. “We’re the party that stands up for human rights. We’re the party that’s stands up for civil rights and voting rights and reproductive rights.”

Democrats’ record during Governor J.B. Pritzker’s first five years in office has led to a big jump in his national profile. It’s also a big reason national democrats chose Chicago to be home for the next Democratic National Convention, which will take place next year. There’s a long road to the DNC next year, but so far, nobody has decided to run against President Joe Biden, and he is expected to be the nominee. Even during his run for reelection as Illinois’ Governor, Pritzker was often considered a potential emergency candidate in case President Biden doesn’t run. But Pritzker used the rally to once again endorse Biden.

“I’m for Joe Biden. I’m fighting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Pritzker said. “They’re gonna win in November of 2024.”

That has not stopped Republicans from trying to flip the script, and use that national recognition against Pritzker.

“Illinois has become a petri dish for governor pritzker has run for president and he’s put all of these far left agenda items in the law,” Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) said in an interview on Capitol Connection.

When Democrats were not celebrating their policy accomplishments, they were taking shots at the Republican Party. Very few Republicans were mentioned by name, besides former president Donald Trump. The republican primary for president is in full swing, but Democrats took every opportunity to bring up that the former president — who has now been indicted for a fourth time — is leading in the polls.

“The leader of their party is Donald Trump, there’s no way around that. He’s not up by five points or six points,” Secretary of State Alexi Gianoulias (D-Illinois) said. “He’s up by 30 or 40 points, and they have to answer for that they have to answer for their attack on our on our planet, our attack on democracy or their attack on women’s rights, their attack on voting rights. So I think the contrast has never been so clear.”

Republicans get there chance at the fairgrounds on Thursday with their annual Republican Day rally.