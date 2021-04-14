Demi’s Diner in Nokomis collapses

NOKOMIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded around midnight Wednesday after the front wall of a building in downtown Nokomis collapsed.

The Nokomis Area Fire Protection District says the call went out at 12:15 a.m. According to a Facebook post, Chief Smalley says people were trapped in the apartment unit upstairs after the collapse.

Firefighters say they were able to access the back roof and rescue the occupants. They add no one was hurt.

“At this time there is no evidence that an explosion caused the collapse however the cause is under investigation,” says the fire district on Facebook.

The first floor of the building is Demi’s Diner.

Illinois Route 16 is closed from Spruce Street to halfway down Pine Street, according to fire crews.

The fire district was assisted by the Witt Volunteer Fire Department and the Nokomis-Witt Ambulance Service.