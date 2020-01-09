Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a carjacking. It happened about 7 pm, Wednesday, in the 800-block of Harrison Street.

A Pizza Hut delivery driver told police she was approached by three men, two of whom were armed with handguns, and all three jumped in her vehicle while it was still running. When she tried to stop them, one pointed a gun at her and threatened her.

Police later found the vehicle unoccupied near Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue. The suspects stole pizza and some personal items from the driver. The suspects are described as male, black.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250