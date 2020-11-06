DeLand-Weldon School Districts to start drug testing athletes, student drivers

DELAND, Ill. (WCIA)–DeLand-Weldon High School has decided to start random drug testing for student athletes and student drivers. It will start after they resume playing, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Superintendent says they decided to start randomly testing after a number of incidents where students were caught with drugs and alcohol. They’re following the lead of nearby school districts like Blue-Ridge.

They’ve been discussing the decision for over two years. School board president Jamie Dunn that above all else, safety is the top priority.

“I think the goal is to prevent future illicit drug use, and to protect those kids who may or may not have an issue,” she said.

“I think it’s a good thing, it gives the kids a fair shot,” Jason Hurley, a father of five, three of whom are athletes, said. “and it certainly keeps people in check.”

The School District also says they will be working with Piatt County Mental Health and bringing in guests to speak about drug use and prevention.