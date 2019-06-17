Defense accuses UI of contempt

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Brendt Christensen’s defense team is arguing the University of Illinois could be held in contempt of court.

Last week, a lawsuit involving two social workers at the UI’s Counseling Center, was filed. It claims the social workers didn’t report Christensen’s potential to become homicidal.

In a separate matter last month, defense attorneys tried to make the UI submit documentation of Christensen’s time with the center including any written communication, notes, documents or any other recordings involving Christensen’s assessment, as evidence.

The defense says the university didn’t provide the information. So, now the defense is demanding the university explain why it should not be held in contempt for not providing it.

The defense says the university claims it doesn’t have to provide the documentation because it’s “privileged communication” because of attorney-client privilege.

The defense’s argument is the university can’t decide what’s privileged and what’s not and it doesn’t have the right to ignore the subpoena which included a request for all e-mails between staff members about Christensen with higher-ups in the administration.

The university released the following statement:

The university has worked in good faith to fully comply with all discovery requests and has been in frequent contact with both the prosecution and defense in this case. We are aware that the office of the public defender opted to file a motion with the court rather than continue those discussions. The university will review the motion and respond accordingly.”

The judge says he is reviewing the motion.