Dedicated to duty

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in Illinois were hitting the polls Tuesday. While those who came out were taking precautions due to coronavirus, one election judge took the risk even though it means quarantine.

“I was all psyched up and ready to participate,” says former Illinois Representative Helen Satterthwaite. “In a way, it would have been kind of a disappointment not to participate today.”

Satterthwaite has been an election judge for longer than she can remember. Now, she is 91-years old and lives at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana. The retirement community enacted a policy Tuesday that says residents who leave campus will have to self-quarantine when they get back. Satterthwaite was originally going to work polls at the retirement community, but she wanted to keep doing her civic duty when things changed.

“When we had to relocate, and some of the judges were no longer able to participate, I thought it would be putting a burden on the County Clerk’s Office to have myself being replaced. As well as all the others,” says Satterthwaite.

She is preparing for two weeks in quarantine. She says she knows Clark-Lindsey will take good care of her in that time. But on election day, she knew she could only be on the front lines.

“I think it’s better than sitting at home wondering what’s happening to an election,” says Satterthwaite. “It’s better to be a part of it instead.”