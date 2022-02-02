Decatur volunteers preparing for winter storm

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Not everyone has a warm place to go or a warm meal to eat when a winter storm hits. That’s why volunteers in Macon County are making sure those people have the resources they need this week.

Socks, hats, gloves… things you probably have at home. But the people who come to Oasis Day Center don’t have a home. So instead they go there.

“I’m not too worried… not until the snow starts,” Oasis Associate Kathy Hogg said.

Volunteers around Decatur are ready to take on this week’s weather.

“If things get really bad, I don’t live far from here so I can get here. So we should be able to be open.”

The center offers a place for the homeless and near-homeless to hang out. People can do laundry, shower, prepare for job interviews or just have a cup of coffee before heading to another shelter at night. Places like Oasis are a comfortable escape from extreme temperatures.

“In the summer we got the air conditioner on and in the winter we got the heat on. Trying to keep it so that people can be comfortable during the day,” Hogg said.

Two minutes away, Greg Fritzgerald runs Meals on Wheels. He says the weather may impact his operation.

“All of our volunteers are a little bit older so we want to make sure they’re safe,” Fritzgerald said. “So they don’t slip on the roads, they don’t get in accidents, slip on the porch or whatever.”

He says they prepare for severe weather as far back as October. Food recipients can sign up to get three frozen meals just in case volunteers can’t drive to them in the future. But this week, Fritzgerald says his group is up for the challenge.

“We’ve had some volunteers actually call in and say, if we’re delivering, I’m all on board and they’re ready to go.”

Ready to go here… and down the street. People giving their time to make sure everyone in their community is safe, fed and warm.

Macon County Meals on Wheels will usually make a decision by 6 a.m. if it’s too dangerous to make deliveries. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can call Meals on Wheels at 217-422-6611, or Oasis at 217-422-3940.