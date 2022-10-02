DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck.

At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The proposed Sunday routes connect the city center to major business areas and two local hospitals. Officials said stops include all Kroger and Walmart stores in Decatur.

DPTS is seeking feedback on the routes through a brief survey.

The City Council also allowed DPTS to extend bus services to late evening hours and prepare to add micro-transit services. The current bus services run from 5:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the expansion would not increase bus fares. Sunday fares would be the same as regular fares on other days.