DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green.

The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles.

Decatur recieved more than $16 million in federal money to make it happen. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.

Changes include installing electric charging stations for the buses, adding solar panels to power those stations, and a new bus wash to clean the electric vehicles.

Decatur Deputy City Manager John Kindseth said this will also impact Decatur’s economy.

“This is an investment in our facility,” Kindseth said, “which means that local contractor’s local workforce are going to be the biggest beneficiary of all of this money that’s going to be invested to build out the infrastructure that we need for tomorrow.”

Senator Dick Durbin took a tour of the facility on Tuesday. He helped secure the money for the state.

The City of Decatur plans to have a fully electric fleet of buses, or vehicles that don’t release any emissions, by 2035.